In his Feb. 15 Friday Opinion essay, “No, Americans are not worse off,” Andy Puzder spoke his own limited truth, albeit in unintended fashion, when he scoffed at the claim by Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) that “tens of millions of people are struggling just to get by.” His transparent one-sidedness was laid bare by leading with the results of a 1,017-person telephone poll to laud the expectations of “more than two-thirds — 69 percent — [who] expect to be better off in the coming year.” By refusing to acknowledge that it is quite possible tens of millions are struggling, Mr. Puzder reduced his argument to capitalist grandstanding based on polls and not on the real-life day-to-day struggles of the less fortunate.

There are plenty of people struggling despite recent numbers, and all it takes is a brief car ride to see homeless people at every intersection. Ms. Warren is right. The economy needs to work for everyone. No doubt some of Mr. Puzder’s former employees at CKE Restaurants saw plenty of struggling customers and may well have been struggling themselves. Open minds and a full discussion, not limited polls and seasonal numbers, get to the real truth.

Andy Jamerson, Springfield