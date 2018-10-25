A small marijuana plant grows in a lab at the new Commercial Cannabis Production Program at Niagara College in Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ontario, Canada. (Carlos Osorio/Reuters)

Regarding Kathleen Parker’s Oct. 21 Sunday Opinion column, “Step right up for this cannabis cure”:

Readers should be happy for people who find relief from chronic pain and other health problems, but they should also know that the Food and Drug Administration does not allow products that contain cannabidiol to be sold as dietary supplements. Ms. Parker was correct that the cannabis extract CBD “hasn’t been comprehensively tested” for the vast majority of the ways it is used.

The FDA issued warning letters to four companies manufacturing and marketing CBD last year, citing the products’ unproven claims to treat or cure cancer and other diseases.

Protecting public health in the United States, which still has the safest food and medicine in the world, is not based on powerful personal stories; it is based on science and research and what is good for the broader public. Selling any substance, be it natural or chemical, to the public as a cure for anything, without clinical research, is dangerous from a public-health perspective.

Daniel Fabricant, Washington

The writer is the chief executive and president of the Natural Products Association.