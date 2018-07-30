Regarding the July 29 front-page article “Murder with impunity: An unequal justice”:

It is devastating to see the results of the meticulous research into the unsolved killings of black Americans in major cities across our country. As people guided by care and compassion, we must overcome this biased investigating and ensure that all these tragedies receive equal concern and are given equivalent attention.

To leverage the social power many of us carry to continue the valuable work that this series is beginning, everyone should consider joining, donating and volunteering time and resources. For instance, Showing Up for Racial Justice has chapters across the country in all of the major cities mentioned in this article, and the group can transform passion and anger into valuable work. Folks can also deepen their education. From titles such as “The New Jim Crow” and “The Color of Law” to other original research, there are numerous resources that can educate and inform those of us who may not live these stories every day.

We must back our optimistic hopes for change with hard actions that move us toward a world where these gross miscarriages of justice do not happen.

Roy Speckhardt, Washington

The writer is executive director of the

American Humanist Association.