The Oct. 19 Politics & the Nation article “Steep drop in enforcement of animal welfare laws” exposed serious problems with grave consequences for animals whose treatment is regulated by the federal Animal Welfare Act and Horse Protection Act. The Agriculture Department has abandoned its duties to hold licensees who fail to comply with the law accountable.

For example, for exhibitors such as roadside zoos and circuses, the agency went from a high of 279 citations in October 2015 to a low of just 20 citations in June 2018, according to our research. The decline is not because facilities have suddenly begun complying with the law. In March, a zebra was struck by an SUV after escaping a festival, and in September, a camel ran amok while giving a ride to children at the Shrine Circus in Pittsburgh. Neither incident resulted in a citation.

We’re seeing the same hands-off approach to the USDA’s oversight of puppy mills and other businesses subject to very modest animal-protection requirements. It’s time for those at the USDA to remember that their “clients” are taxpayers who want federal laws meaningfully enforced — not scofflaws who abuse animals for profit.

Sara Amundson, Washington

The writer is president of the Humane Society Legislative Fund.