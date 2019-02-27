Annapolis means much to many people. I was glad to see the Feb. 18 Metro article “As the world warms and sea levels rise, Annapolis is facing more flooding,” about flooding in downtown Annapolis and the city’s efforts to adapt to rising seas. But some things about the article didn’t add up.

The Department of Public Works is planning to build pumping stations to mitigate flood risks 10 years into the future. Why not build infrastructure to make downtown livable into the 2030s and beyond? Surely a piecemeal approach will ultimately cost more taxpayer money and won’t prevent as much damage. I know the Department of Public Works and downtown business owners are thinking about life after 2030 — how could they not? — so what questions are they asking themselves? Are they putting off making expensive choices about bigger infrastructure solutions? Perhaps they are considering one of the hardest questions of the Anthropocene: When is it time to cut our losses and retreat?

Serious observers of climate change know we can’t choose between adaptation and mitigation. We must do both. If Marylanders want a half-decent chance to keep their beautiful capital thriving in 2030 and beyond, they must support the Clean Energy Jobs Act in the General Assembly, which would require that 50 percent of Maryland’s energy come from renewable sources by 2030 and mandate a study to forge a realistic path to 100 percent.

We are not helpless against the rising tides of Annapolis.

Erin Sherman, Odenton