It has been made even worse for her family by President Trump’s inept comments and his refusal to send her back to face justice. Just imagine the outcry here if the situation were reversed! It also puts a spotlight on diplomatic immunity and to what extent it should apply in cases such as this.
If she is not sent back to face justice, maybe the British should issue an international arrest warrant for her, preventing her from ever leaving the United States in the future.
Nick Royle, Essex, Mass.
