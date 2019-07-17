In her July 11 op-ed, “The Fed needs neither a ‘hawk’ nor a ‘dove,’ ” Judy Shelton, whom President Trump says he plans to nominate for the Federal Reserve Board, presumably favored international rules to prevent other countries from engaging in beggar-thy-neighbor monetary policies. The advantages, per her, would be a more stable dollar, stable purchasing power, social cohesion and less need to punish Americans with self-inflicted countervailing tariffs.

Monetary policy should focus not on a currency’s foreign exchange rate but on the needs of the domestic economy (growth, employment, low inflation). In a perfect world, major economies and their respective monetary policies would move in sync, with steady exchange rates. But synchronization of economic cycles is rarely perfect. The European, Japanese and Chinese central banks have strong domestic economy reasons to pursue more accommodating monetary policies than the Fed. Doing so is not currency ma­nipu­la­tion, as Ms. Shelton and Mr. Trump are inclined to suggest. Those policies are a critical part of the proper response to flagging economic activity; we should be happy they are attempting to boost domestic demand.

There is agreement already in the Group of Seven and Group of 20 on monetary policy operations and currency interventions.

The dollar is in demand globally because U.S. financial markets are the deepest and most liquid in the world, and that will remain so for the foreseeable future. No other country comes close to the breadth and attractiveness of our financial markets. Here’s hoping Congress won’t be fooled by yet another bad choice by Mr. Trump for one of the most important jobs in economic policymaking.

John Weeks, Vienna

The writer is retired from the Treasury Department, where he most recently was director of the Office of Global Economics.

