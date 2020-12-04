Those were the injuries detailed in the autopsy report of D.C. toddler Gabriel Eason. Authorities have charged the 2-year-old’s mother and her boyfriend with his murder. They said the abuse occurred over a long period. And they said allegations of possible abuse had been brought to the attention — and were investigated — by both child protective services workers and police.

Why, then, is this little boy dead? Were there mistakes by individuals or a failure of the system? Could this tragedy have been prevented? Those are the troubling questions that need to be addressed. It is important that there be a thorough review by the administration and D.C. Council of how this case was handled and an account made to the public.

Recently filed court documents charging Ta’Jeanna Eason, 31, and Antonio Turner, 28, with murder and cruelty to children allege that the couple “collectively and chronically inflicted injury” upon Gabriel and his two brothers, ages 3 and 11. Gabriel was pronounced dead April 1 by emergency responders who responded to a call to his Northeast home about an unconscious child. His 3-year-old brother was hospitalized for injuries similar to those Gabriel suffered and that authorities described as life-threatening. His 11-year-old brother, according to the court filings, had a healing black eye and older injuries.

In October, six months before Gabriel died, a teacher at the day-care center he attended contacted the D.C. Child and Family Services Agency because of concerns about bruises on his face, triggering child welfare and police investigations. Police said they couldn’t corroborate any abuse and closed the case, and it appears that child services reached the same conclusion. How vigorous were those investigations?

Given the horrifying picture of previous abuse painted by the court documents — including the 11-year-old needing stitches after allegedly being thrown through a glass door by a previous boyfriend and Gabriel rushed to the hospital in January with a severe laceration and concussion — it is right to ask whether signs were missed. It’s also right to wonder why the day-care center didn’t contact child services earlier when there were four other instances of noticeable marks or bruises on the boy.

Child services cited confidentiality laws in refusing comment on any interactions with the family, but said there is standard internal and external review of any child fatality. There needs to be a public accounting of the findings and whether there is need for any reforms to the city’s safety net for children.