Regarding Catherine Rampell’s Nov. 13 op-ed, “Washington’s carbon-tax conundrum”:

The Nov. 6 ballot initiative was the third attempt to pass a carbon tax since 2016. Only 44 percent of voters approved this time around, and a big reason was the vagueness about the proposed beneficiaries of the money (projected to have been $1 billion annually by 2023). Decisions on spending would have been made by a governor-appointed board and presumably would have been for mostly environmental causes. Ms. Rampell’s improvement on this would have been to rebate the money directly to households. Another possibility: subsidize solar and wind enterprises. The public would benefit from reduced rates on solar-fitting their homes, more independence from the grid and less carbon emissions in the long run.

Washington missed a golden opportunity to set an example for the other 49 states (and, indeed, for the world); but please do try again. We could use the leadership and the inspiration.

Stan Pearson, Newport News, Va.