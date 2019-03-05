Sheri Berman made a valiant attempt to dispel misinformation about socialism in “Five Myths: Socialism” [Outlook, March 3]. But her statement that “Communists reject democracy, of course” has not always been true.

I was raised in the state of Kerala, India, which democratically elected a Communist government when I was a teenager in the 1960s, with a great leader, E.M.S. Namboodiripad. His platform for clean government was inspiring, as was his tough education minister whose reforms yield benefits even today, such that Kerala has a very high literacy rate. I recall that my father, who operated a small pharmaceutical manufacturing plant, complained about the increase in tax rates but was relieved that there were no more visits from government inspectors seeking bribes. My take is that no matter what system is in place, it is the people who govern who matter and make a difference.

Ritha Khemani, Washington