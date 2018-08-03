I read with increasing disbelief and anger the July 31 Metro article “As D.C. touts star rating for schools, critics fear a further divide,” about giving star ratings to D.C. schools. Anyone who has paid a minimal amount of time reading or thinking about the D.C. Public Schools system can identify the good schools and the bad schools in terms of student achievement. There are no surprises here. Parents already make their decisions based on this knowledge.

What is needed is not one second more being spent on developing a ranking system that will only further stigmatize lower-performing schools and make the task of turning them around that much more difficult. Laserlike focus on the allocation of sufficient resources to help achieve more balance between schools should clearly take precedence over playing around with more rating systems.

Edward Wendel, Washington

Star ratings for schools is a bad idea, as are similar simplistic ratings in some states. As D.C. state superintendent of education Hanseul Kang and all educators know, school quality is multidimensional. Well-done school report cards showing various dimensions of school quality can be very useful, but making up some weighting scheme to reduce the many indicators of quality to a one-dimensional ranking is completely arbitrary. There is an infinite number of reasonable ways to assign weights, and each scheme will give you different rankings. Making up one-dimensional ranking schemes is promoted by a naive and patronizing view of the capabilities of parents.

Most parents recognize there are many aspects to school quality and can read a well-designed school report card for themselves. Those who can’t can be educated to do so. Offering a simple ranking is misleading, harms the many schools that are ranked low, and is not in the best interests of students and their families.

Steven J. Klees, Silver Spring