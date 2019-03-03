I was pleased to see the subject of the lack of hospital beds for emergency patients addressed in the Feb. 26 Health & Science article “Why hospitals can’t find beds for ER patients.” An additional consequence of this shortage is something I have experienced countless times: interminable periods of time spent in the emergency department waiting room. On many occasions, I have sat in excruciating pain (from recurrent small-bowel obstructions) before being taken into the emergency department. When I ask why the wait is so long, the answer I get is always the same: There are no beds available. I know from experience that many of those beds are filled with patients waiting to be admitted.

Hospitals should not overlook the fact that while patients are “boarded” in the emergency department, many others are waiting in great distress to receive care.

Adrienne Dern, Silver Spring