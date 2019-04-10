In 2012, warm winter weather in Michigan caused tart cherry trees to flower unusually early. Most of the year’s crop was then wiped out by a freeze. (John L. Russell/AP)

Sea-level rise is scary, but for most of us, the waves are not yet lapping at our front doors. However, warnings that orchard crops such as South Carolina peaches, Michigan cherries and New York apples are failing hit close to home for everyone, especially farmers, as reported in the April 2 Health & Science article “Climate change a rising threat to fruit trees.” It seems that fruit trees cannot outrun unpredictable warm spells followed by deadly freezes. Trees that need chilly winters but don’t get them don’t survive. Adding crop failure to the gloom-and-doom list that includes forest fires, drought, floods and vicious hurricanes make us feel hopeless.

Naive as it sounds, I believe democracy has the potential to allay this threat to our children’s future. Our votes and our voices have power. Every single one of us should urge our congressional representatives to tax fossil fuels for their costs to society. Revenue should be returned to those who are bearing those costs: our families. This concept has adherents on both sides of the aisle, because it would boost the economy, protect our health and create jobs.

And we wouldn’t find ourselves harvesting tangerines in Minnesota.

Sally Kelly, Chevy Chase

The writer is a member of the Citizens Climate Lobby.