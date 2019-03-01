Regarding the Feb. 26 front-page article “U.S. offers a muted response on Maduro”:

President Barack Obama made the classic error of issuing a definitive warning to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad regarding deployment of chemical weapons against his people. In yet another unlearned lesson from history, President Trump walked into the same trap with President Nicolás Maduro of Venezuela when he promised certain, yet vague, actions if the failed dictator did not allow in humanitarian aid.

Oh, yes, and the cringe-evoking, veiled threat that “all options” are on the table — just enough to make Mr. Maduro shake and tremble. To wit, Vice President Pence “offered up only minor new U.S. sanctions.” I feel sure that Mr. Maduro will correct course upon hearing this.

So, when will our “leaders” stop drawing red lines in the proverbial sand? The ocean waves of global politics, on the next high tide, merely wash them away.

John Swenson, Staunton, Va.