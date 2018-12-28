Regarding the Dec. 23 Metro article “The long game for the Long Bridge”:

The only solution mentioned in the article seemed to ignore a study years ago that recommended a rail bypass of the District via the existing tracks along the 301 corridor. The intent then was to thwart terrorist bombings of Capitol Hill by freight trains. But a huge bonus of shifting that freight to a bypass would be freeing up capacity on the Long Bridge for passenger trains.

If there’s a reason this alternative is being left out of the discussion, I’d be interested in hearing it.

Rupert Farley, Fredericksburg, Va.