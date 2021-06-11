Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Richard J. Durbin (D-Ill.) vowed Friday to demand testimony from former attorney general Jeff Sessions, on whose watch the department issued the subpoenas, and Mr. Sessions’ successor, William P. Barr, who promoted and intensified the investigations. Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz promised his own inquiry.
Good. The public is only just learning about the extraordinary aggressiveness with which the department pursued these investigations, with little apparent regard for the separation of powers or press freedom, as Mr. Trump applied pressure on his aides to get tough on leakers. There is a lot the public does not know. But, along with the Justice Department’s secret pursuit of journalists at Trump-disfavored outlets such as The Post, the Times and CNN, the latest revelations indicate that Trump officials used the Justice Department for political purposes to a degree unknown since the Nixon administration. They point to how much worse the abuse of law enforcement powers could have gotten — or could get — in a second Trump term. As his four years wore on, Mr. Trump got better at weeding out or sidelining conscientious officials in favor of those more willing to do his bidding, with results that were both visible and, at the time, invisible.
While in office, Mr. Barr objected to the notion that he helped Mr. Trump’s friends and hounded the then-president’s enemies. “What enemies have I indicted?” he asked during 2020 House testimony. Well, he apparently went after Rep. Adam B. Schiff (D-Calif.), the House Intelligence Committee chairman who led the first Trump impeachment. When that is added to the favors Mr. Barr did for criminal Trump allies, such as former national security adviser Michael Flynn and presidential confidant Roger Stone, the judgment that Mr. Trump’s Justice Department willingly and crudely served his personal political interests appears more warranted than ever.
Attorney General Merrick Garland should provide further transparency on these subpoenas. Then he must ensure that the right rules are in place to prevent the department’s vast law enforcement tools from being used as cudgels against any president’s political enemies or journalists. Congress may need to legislate to ensure that future attorneys general cannot simply cancel whatever standards Mr. Garland sets. His top priority must be repairing the reputation of the Justice Department after four years of assault on the principle that investigations and prosecutions should be free of political interference.
