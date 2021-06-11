Good. The public is only just learning about the extraordinary aggressiveness with which the department pursued these investigations, with little apparent regard for the separation of powers or press freedom, as Mr. Trump applied pressure on his aides to get tough on leakers. There is a lot the public does not know. But, along with the Justice Department’s secret pursuit of journalists at Trump-disfavored outlets such as The Post, the Times and CNN, the latest revelations indicate that Trump officials used the Justice Department for political purposes to a degree unknown since the Nixon administration. They point to how much worse the abuse of law enforcement powers could have gotten — or could get — in a second Trump term. As his four years wore on, Mr. Trump got better at weeding out or sidelining conscientious officials in favor of those more willing to do his bidding, with results that were both visible and, at the time, invisible.