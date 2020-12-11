Against all historical practice, Mr. Trump wants to exclude undocumented immigrants from the census numbers used to apportion House seats among the states. A July study from the Pew Research Center concluded that doing so would deprive several diverse states of congressional seats, while rewarding Whiter ones. Justice Stephen G. Breyer also raised the possibility that the skewed apportionment numbers might affect how federal money is distributed.

This would be plainly illegal. The Constitution commands that House seats be apportioned according to “the whole number of persons in each state.” Federal law stipulates that the Census Bureau must give the president a “tabulation of total population by States,” and the president must report to Congress “the whole number of persons in each State” and “the number of Representatives to which each State would be entitled.” The Trump administration argues that the law only requires inhabitants to be counted — not, say, an undocumented immigrant who crossed the border the day before the census began its count. Aside from defying all past practice, Justice Amy Coney Barrett pointed out that many undocumented immigrants have strong ties to their communities stretching back decades, and it would be nonsensical to claim they had no settled residence in the United States.

Yet most of the court’s discussion revolved around the possibility that the Trump administration might fail to upend the map even if it were allowed to try. Mr. Wall informed the court that the Census Bureau did not know how many undocumented immigrants it could identify in census response records — and, therefore, how many people it could subtract from the census’s top-line numbers. It already appears likely the bureau will miss its Dec. 31 deadline to report its figures to the president, and Mr. Wall could only speculate that some of the numbers might be available in the weeks following the deadline.

In fact, Mr. Wall argued that it was so unclear that any state would ultimately be harmed that the court should punt the case, vacate a lower-court ruling enjoining the president, and force the objectors to file a new lawsuit if Mr. Trump’s attempts to warp the census pan out. The court does not often act to prevent speculative injury.

If the court does not stop Mr. Trump now, the country must hope that the Census Bureau fails to produce numbers before Mr. Trump leaves office. A difference of a few thousand people in the count in one state or another could be all that is required to affect congressional apportionment. If Mr. Trump gets his chance to skew the political map, the justices will have to consider the merits of the case as quickly as possible.

If and when the court gets to the merits, the message must be strong and unequivocal: Mr. Trump’s efforts to skew the count for political advantage contradict the law’s clear demands.