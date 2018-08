In the July 27 obituary for Aiko Herzig Yoshinaga, “Research led to reparations for WWII internment,” one name of relevance was omitted: Mary Walton McCandlish Livingston (1914-2007). It was Livingston, an archivist at the National Archives, whose assistance proved crucial for what became the Civil Liberties Act of 1988.

Rodney A. Ross, Washington