Officials in several states — including Texas, Oklahoma, Ohio and Alabama — have moved to impose restrictions that virtually ban all abortions on the grounds that abortion is a nonessential medical procedure that should be delayed while resources are focused on treating covaid-19 patients. The restrictions are being challenged in court by abortion rights groups and — except for Texas — have not gone into effect. A three-judge panel of the New Orleans-based U.S. Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit in a 2-to-1 decision ruled Tuesday that Texas could enforce its limits, throwing out a district judge’s decision that had blocked the state’s action from taking effect. Little wonder, given how the 5th Circuit has shown itself willing to back any means to end abortion, including outright defiance of Supreme Court precedent.

The emergency abortion bans seem headed to the U.S. Supreme Court, where the court’s 5-to-4 conservative majority makes for an uncertain outcome. Let’s hope the court rejects the artifice of the ludicrous arguments advanced by the states. In his executive order signed March 22, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) directed health-care facilities to cancel all “elective surgeries and procedures” and a day later Attorney General Ken Paxton did the follow-up, interpreting the order to bar any type of abortion that is “not medically necessary to preserve the life or health of the mother.”

No question there are procedures — like cataract surgery or joint replacements — that can be postponed, but abortion is not a procedure that can be put on hold. Pregnancy is time-limited, and a delay of several weeks or even days may add risks to the procedure or make it impossible. That nearly a third of the abortions performed in Texas are medical ones in which the patient takes pills undercuts claims that the restrictions are needed to ensure there are sufficient medical beds and personal protective equipment to deal with the coronavirus crisis.

These restrictions won’t help in the fight against the coronavirus. They are an abuse of emergency powers that amounts to an unconstitutional assault on the right of women to make critical decisions about their health and well-being.

