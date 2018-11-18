Regarding the Nov. 11 Metro article “Eviction isn’t just about poverty. Race is a factor.”:

Misunderstandings about evictions can create animosity between apartment owners and their residents and between the apartment industry and the communities they serve. Apartment owners do not target evictions for any group or reason. Evictions are a last resort in the rental housing business. The resources necessary to navigate the protracted process take away from maintenance and services for other residents. Owners and residents can spend months resolving the circumstances that surround an eviction. Evictions disrupt the community, create costly vacancies and endanger a property’s financial stability.

Evictions have significant negative consequences for owner/operators and residents alike. For this reason, the apartment industry is working with a diverse group of stakeholders to examine the problem holistically, with an eye toward solutions. Industry leaders are already engaged. Darby Development of South Carolina, for example, instituted a micro- lending program designed to avert evictions, helping to break cycles of poverty. In Ohio, Columbus’s soon-to-launch emergency eviction fund will have an effect, too. Reducing evictions will require working closely together. Owner/operators will be a part of that process.

Robert Pinnegar, Arlington

The writer is president and chief executive of the National Apartment Association.