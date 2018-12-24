Regarding the Dec. 21 Politics & the Nation article “NASA’s first moonshot was bold, terrifying improvisation”:

The Apollo 8 mission, which took place 50 years ago around Christmas, was the first to send men to the moon. The story of how the mission came to be is fascinating, but apart from the engineering achievement and the bravery of the astronauts and their families, there was a deeply religious and inspirational aspect of the flight that was experienced by millions on Earth. To this day, the flight evokes a feeling of the essential goodness of man and of our uniqueness and shared experience as part of the creation.

The crewmembers, which included Jim Lovell (who later commanded Apollo 13), were the first humans to look upon the Earth as a tiny blue island of life in the immensity of space. On a Christmas Eve telecast watched by millions, the crew read from Genesis while orbiting the moon: “In the beginning, God created the heaven and the earth, and the earth was without form, and void; and darkness was upon the face of the deep. . . .” At the conclusion of the broadcast, commander Frank Borman said, “And from the crew of Apollo 8, we close with good night, good luck, a Merry Christmas — and God bless all of you, all of you on the good Earth.”

Bob Hugman, Woodbridge