Ranked-choice voting is one such possibility, but it is a process that is easily gamed and sometimes requires hard choices of the voter (is candidate “x” No. 3 or No. 4?). Another and, in my opinion, preferable option, is a process called approval voting, in which people are allowed to vote for as many candidates as they approve of. The winner is the one most approved of by the voters. This is easy to count and much easier for the voters, who don’t have to make ranking decisions. It is also a process that is less likely to be gamed.
Joan Reinthaler, Washington