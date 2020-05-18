I agree with the initial premise of the May 16 editorial “An election that cries out for ranked-choice voting.” But every election with more than two candidates, not just this June’s Ward 2 D.C. Council contest, would be more reflective of voter preferences with a process that allows more than just an up-or-down choice, a system that, with more than two candidates, far too often results in someone who wins with a plurality but not a majority of the votes.

Ranked-choice voting is one such possibility, but it is a process that is easily gamed and sometimes requires hard choices of the voter (is candidate “x” No. 3 or No. 4?). Another and, in my opinion, preferable option, is a process called approval voting, in which people are allowed to vote for as many candidates as they approve of. The winner is the one most approved of by the voters. This is easy to count and much easier for the voters, who don’t have to make ranking decisions. It is also a process that is less likely to be gamed.

Joan Reinthaler, Washington