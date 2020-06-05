The most resonant response came from former Trump defense secretary Jim Mattis, who denounced the prospect of U.S. troops and military leaders aiding in the violation of protesters’ constitutional rights. He declared that “Donald Trump is the first president in my lifetime who does not try to unite the American people — does not even pretend to try. Instead he tries to divide us.” Mr. Mattis, a former four-star Marine Corps general, had mostly kept his counsel since leaving the administration. No longer: “We are witnessing the consequences of three years of this deliberate effort. We are witnessing the consequences of three years without mature leadership.”

His statement was not revenge for the disrespect Mr. Trump had shown him, nor the words of a political naif who fails to see the big picture, as some said in trying to play down its significance. It was a statement of conviction from a scrupulously nonpartisan patriot who would know firsthand. After Mr. Mattis spoke out, a range of former top military commanders joined him in rebuking Mr. Trump.

So did Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska), who said that “General Mattis’s words were true and honest and necessary and overdue.” Ms. Murkowski suggested that “perhaps we’re getting to the point where we can be more honest with the concerns that we might hold internally and have the courage of our own convictions to speak up.”

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) added that Mr. Mattis’s statement was “stunning and powerful.” Sen. Ben Sasse (R-Neb.) and Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) condemned the clearing of Lafayette Square. Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) said, “It was painful to watch peaceful protesters be subjected to tear gas in order for the president to go across the street to a church I believe he’s attended only once.”

Many will say this is too little, and far too late. They will be right. But these halting steps should be welcomed, not mocked. After all, a far larger number of GOP senators continue to make excuses for behavior they know to be despicable, or pretend to be ignorant of events they surely have followed. They still cannot admit publicly that the president is a threat to the country. If a few are beginning to find their courage, they might report back to their colleagues that there is peace of mind — and maybe less political risk than they imagined — to be found in doing the right thing.

