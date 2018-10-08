In his Oct. 5 letter, “The pushback against gun control,” David Adams, vice president of the Virginia Shooting Sports Association, argued that murders by rifle are acceptably rare, and that semiautomatic rifles are great fun in competition and useful in hunting. He further asserted that a lot of people get killed by knives, blunt instruments and fists and no one wants to ban them.

So the rest of us should accept Newtown, Conn.; Orlando; Las Vegas; and Parkland, Fla., because it’s more fun to shoot a semiautomatic rifle that can kill a lot of people in a short time than settle for the boring bolt-action rifle or revolver.

I hope that’s a trade-off that many people will disagree with.

Craig Hoogstra, Washington