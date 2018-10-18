Dave Sweeney examines an ear of corn in Alden, Iowa, in 2017. The crop is used for hog feed and the production of ethanol. (Bonnie Jo Mount/The Washington Post)

Despite the arguments in the Oct. 15 editorial “Doubling down on the biofuel boondoggle,” the Renewable Fuel Standard has achieved nearly all of the policy objectives Congress had in mind when it adopted the program in 2007. It has brought down prices at the pump, improved the nation’s energy security, reduced carbon emissions and created a value-added market for U.S. farmers.

The editorial cited disproven and faulty arguments against ethanol. For example, academic and government studies show biofuels reduce greenhouse-gas emissions, and it has been proved that biofuels do not lead to higher consumer food prices.

And while the editorial said the Renewable Fuel Standard has “little or no benefit to consumers,” it failed to mention that ethanol costs 80 cents per gallon less than gasoline. It’s simply cheaper to grow corn and make it into ethanol than it is to extract oil from the ground and refine it into gasoline.

It’s a mixed-up and confused world when a Post editorial takes the side of Big Oil over American farmers.

Geoff Cooper, St. Louis

The writer is president and chief executive of the Renewable Fuels Association.

The Oct. 15 editorial “Doubling down on the biofuel boondoggle” made excellent points about the folly of the Renewable Fuel Standard and its political ties to Iowa corn production. But the editorial failed to acknowledge that fertilizing massive, industrial-scale corn production also pollutes our waterways and creates dead zones and toxic algae in the Gulf of Mexico, the Chesapeake Bay, Lake Erie and many dozens of other freshwater and coastal marine systems.

Donald Scavia, Landenberg, Pa.

As senior counsel to the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee from 2004 to 2012, I was involved in the 2007 energy legislation in the Senate and later oversaw the Bioenergy Technologies Office at the Energy Department.

In 2007, when the current Renewable Fuel Standard was written, biofuels were subject to the same criticisms leveled in the Oct. 15 editorial “Doubling down on the biofuel boondoggle.” To address those criticisms, we incorporated the first greenhouse-gas standards in federal law. Ethanol production has improved dramatically in sustainability because the Renewable Fuel Standard demands it. No biofuel is eligible for the Renewable Fuel Standard that doesn’t reduce emissions by at least 20 percent. Today’s corn ethanol far exceeds the statute’s standard.

The recent Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change report is a stark reminder that we have to act aggressively and quickly to transition to a clean-energy economy. This includes decarbonizing the cars, trucks, ships, trains and airplanes we use for transportation. Even if we electrify every car on the road, we will still need low-carbon biofuels to meet our decarbonization goals. We can’t ignore the climate science, but we also have to be honest about the current state of renewable technologies.

Mike Carr, Washington

The writer is executive director of New Energy America.