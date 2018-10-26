Judging from his Oct. 25 op-ed, “The hate crime law fails constitutional muster,” George F. Will needs to read McCulloch v. Maryland. The Supreme Court decision held that the federal government has both enumerated and implied powers.

The rights in the Bill of Rights are not absolute. Speech that is a clear and present danger can be suppressed. Ergo, hate speech can be suppressed. One way to do this is to make hate speech a crime just as we make speech that advocates the violent overthrow of the government a crime. Another way to do this is to posit that the First Amendment does not protect hate speech. The First Amendment does not protect falsely shouting “fire” in a crowded theater, for instance.

The problem with Mr. Will’s conservatism is that if you limit the government to enumerated powers that were written more than 200 years ago, you are limited to the thinking of men with 18th-century minds. No scientist is limited by the thinking of scientists who lived in the 18th century. And this is a good thing because we know much more today than people knew in the 18th century.

William Boernke, Lincoln, Neb.

In his Oct. 25 op-ed urging the Supreme Court to strike down the federal Hate Crimes Prevention Act, George F. Will left out the most compelling reason the justices should rule it unconstitutional.

Simply put, hate crime laws that increase punishment for bias-related crimes are Orwellian. They make some crime victims more equal than others, in blatant disregard of the jurisprudential concept of equality before the law.

There is no valid reason whatsoever that a crime committed against a specially designated class of people — be it based on race, gender, sexual orientation or another identifying characteristic — should face a stiffer penalty than the same crime committed against anyone who does not fall into one of those designated groups.

We are either all equal before the law or we’re not. The Supreme Court should strike down not only the federal hate crimes law but also all state and local versions of them.

Joseph Parisi, Annandale

In his latest salvo against hate crime laws, George F. Will revived long-discredited views that these laws are “unconstitutional” and “unwise.” He was wrong on both points. Any suggestion that these laws are unconstitutional should have ended in 1993 — with the unanimous U.S. Supreme Court decision upholding the Wisconsin state hate crime law.

Forty-five states and the District of Columbia have enacted these laws because civic leaders and police officials recognize that strong enforcement of these laws can have a deterrent impact and limit the potential for a single hate crime incident to explode into a cycle of violence. The laws have sparked training and awareness — and time and again proved their worth.

Americans are free to think, preach and believe whatever they want. It is only when an individual commits a crime based on those biased beliefs and intentionally targets another for violence or vandalism that a hate crime statute can be triggered. Hate violence merits priority attention — and hate crime laws are an essential way to help ensure they receive it.

Michael Lieberman, Washington

The writer is Washington counsel of the Anti-Defamation League.