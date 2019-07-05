We should be grateful to Robert J. Samuelson for speaking to us like the proverbial Dutch uncle — the unvarnished truth delivered bluntly — in his July 1 op-ed, “None of the Democrats seem presidential.” Who ends up in the Oval Office in January 2021 matters far less than the grueling decisions that we, individually and as a nation, have neglected to confront far too long: positioning the United States for a brighter future in political and trade relations with other economic powers, reining in our budget deficits and mounting debt, electing leaders whose wisdom is Criterion No. 1, even at the expense of their charisma, and there is so much more.

Unfortunately, in the incessant pandemonium of perpetual investigations and breaking news concocted of sound bites, feeding on the dumbing of America, the Dutch uncle’s intended audience is not listening. What a shame.

Fred Kranz, Potomac

Robert J. Samuelson contended that no one from the debate appears to be “presidential.” Could it be that in today’s political climate, we have forgotten or don’t recognize what “presidential” looks like?

Joan Rudick, Montgomery Village

Robert J. Samuelson was “bothered” that the “articulate and intelligent” Democratic candidates are, in his view, not sufficiently concerned about either our “estranged” allies or the deficit-cutting a “prudent” society should be undertaking. He’s not certain they have sufficient “leadership”: i.e., “capacity to persuade” others that “what the president wants is what they ought to also want for their own good and the nation’s good.” If Mr. Samuelson believes that the failure of the current White House occupant in fulfilling these criteria has convinced him of the necessity of ensuring that our next president possesses them in much larger measure, he should say so.

Without Mr. Samuelson’s explicit recognition of who has “estranged” our allies, signed the tax cut bill creating the burgeoning deficit (under pretense that it would not) and utterly failed to convince a majority of Americans that what the president wants on tariffs, Iran, North Korea, border detentions, fiscal and ecological stewardship and accountability is “for their own good and the nation’s good,” Mr. Samuelson’s purported critiques are but empty words. He possesses no ability to deem what’s “presidential.”

Cynthia Drew, Winston-Salem, N.C.

Read more letters to the editor.