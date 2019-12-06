Anne Ambler, Silver Spring

Eugene Robinson’s Dec. 3 Tuesday Opinion column, “We’re all to blame on the climate crisis,” was great but probably should have started by saying “the battle to save human life as we know it.” The planet will survive. Our children and grandchildren might not. That is the message that will get to people.

Marney S. Bruce, Bethesda

Eugene Robinson argued that “we have no one to blame but ourselves” for increased global warming. Much as we all bear some responsibility for our warming planet, it’s flat-out wrong to imply we all bear equal blame. In fact, our world’s elected leaders bear an outsize responsibility for building awareness of this dire problem and championing and integrating the many regulatory and civic actions needed to drastically lower our carbon emissions — and conservative Republicans in the United States have historically led the way in obstructing progress.

In a recent Pew Research Center survey, 90 percent of Democrats/Democratic leaners agree the government is doing too little to battle global warming; fewer than 40 percent of Republican/lean-Republican respondents thought so. These findings echo those of a 2016 Pew study in which 76 percent of liberal Democrats agreed that controlling power plant emissions can significantly reduce global warming, and only 29 percent of conservative Republicans thought so.

However we got here, the true crisis now is that we’re doing nothing about it. This is not all our fault, nor can blame be assigned to the baby boomers, as Mr. Robinson suggested. Rather than castigate entire generations based on the decade of their birth, we need to counteract the pervasive obstruction by the United States’ conservative Republicans, starting with their party’s leader, who usually denies that the globe is warming at all.

Greg Friedmann, Ashburn

