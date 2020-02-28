Regarding Margaret Sullivan’s Feb. 27 Style column, “Moderators, keep the din out of our living rooms”:

It has been painfully obvious since the Republican primaries in 2016 that the debates are nothing but ratings-oriented gladiator games. The only thing missing is the thumbs-up or -down by the audience. It is a spectacle unworthy of democracy.

Ms. Sullivan has pointed to two solutions, both pertaining to the rules of engagement.

There is a much better third one: Put an end to this cringeworthy spectacle and provide voters with the information needed to make an informed choice. Have each candidate sit down individually with a panel of highly regarded, well-informed journalists with different political leanings. Let them ask serious questions and challenge falsehoods. Give the process the dignity and gravitas it deserves.

Lotte Fleck, Washington