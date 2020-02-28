Ms. Sullivan has pointed to two solutions, both pertaining to the rules of engagement.
There is a much better third one: Put an end to this cringeworthy spectacle and provide voters with the information needed to make an informed choice. Have each candidate sit down individually with a panel of highly regarded, well-informed journalists with different political leanings. Let them ask serious questions and challenge falsehoods. Give the process the dignity and gravitas it deserves.
Lotte Fleck, Washington