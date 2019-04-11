Anne Kim’s April 7 Outlook essay, “You’re out of prison. Now you have to get your license back.,” discussed the difficulty for many people to obtain a driver’s license after incarceration. It focused a lot on the traps of old fees and fines from prior driving infractions, especially in Baltimore. But closer to home, in the District, a bizarre set of laws helps to build the city’s coffers: statutes of limitations, or lack of them.

In the District, the statute of limitations is 15 years for first-degree sexual assault, three years for medical malpractice, and one year for assault and battery. But there is no statute of limitations on parking tickets. If the District says you or your former vehicle had a parking ticket 35 years ago, you are responsible for paying it. Disputing that ticket from 35 years before might be a bit difficult even for those with the best memories. But if you were attacked a year and a half ago, and then spot the assailant, you’re out of luck: The statute of limitation protects that person. Yup, makes perfect sense.

Peter J. Marx, Annapolis