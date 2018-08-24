The Aug. 12 Travel article “Gesundflight,” about the work of an aerospace medicine specialist, recommended air travelers stay healthy by, inter alia, keeping moving and drinking a lot of liquids. Okay, usually good advice most places. But it also advised choosing a window seat for better airflow. Anybody who rides in planes knows how pleasant it is to dislodge the two strangers seated next to you so you can get out to go to the bathroom again and again because you have been drinking a lot of liquids, and how much flight attendants like to have a stream of passengers walking up and down the aisle.

Also, think about drinking a lot of liquids just before the pilot announces that because of turbulence the seat-belt sign will be on for the remaining hour or more of the flight.

David Cosson, Washington Grove