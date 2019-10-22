Richard N. Mott, Arlington
With a career protecting U.S. personnel and facilities abroad, including two years working in the Office of the Secretary of Defense, I applaud Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s (R-Ky.) Oct. 20 op-ed.
His thesis showed that our active involvement, including specialized use of U.S. forces, will go a very long way toward keeping terrorists away from our shores. The success of smothering the Islamic State in Syria using these tactics with indigenous Kurd forces is proof these efforts work.
Our previous withdrawals resulted in resurgence of these barbarians and the ensuing return of the U.S. military. Pulling out hurts our national interest.
Having been in New York City on 9/11, I never, ever want to witness horrors like that again.
In this great nation, do we not have the leadership and mettle to reverse this terrible mistake?
Brian Flanagan, St. James, N.C.