Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s (R-Ky.) Oct. 20 op-ed, “A grave mistake in Syria,” appeared to concern a military decision that mysteriously made itself. In nearly 1,000 words, Mr. McConnell could not bring himself to mention the name of President Trump, the person who made the strategic blunder. But, make no mistake, although U.S. withdrawal from Syria was the rash decision of a single man, it was made possible by one party, the GOP, that refuses to hold him to account. The fact that Mr. McConnell cannot even say the name “Trump” yet managed to criticize former president Barack Obama says all anyone needs to know about today’s gutless GOP.