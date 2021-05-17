Before about a decade ago, Arizona had been a model in expanding ballot-box access. Large numbers of Arizonans continue to cast ballots by mail. In fact, the state automatically mails ballots to some 75 percent of its voters, who are on Arizona’s permanent early voting list.
But President Donald Trump turned against absentee voting last year, as it became clear that many Democrats would use the method to avoid voting in person during the covid-19 pandemic. Then he lost the November presidential election by failing in places such as Arizona. Though extreme scrutiny, including two examinations of the Maricopa County count, confirmed that result, Mr. Trump continues to promote the lie that Arizona’s results were fraudulent. He issued on Saturday more wild claims that Maricopa County Recorder Steven Richer, himself a Republican, called “unhinged” and “insane.”
The Republican-run state Senate responded differently to Mr. Trump’s lies — by feeding them. Senate President Karen Fann (R) seized Maricopa County’s ballots and hired Cyber Ninjas, a firm run by a pro-Trump conspiracy theorist with no apparent experience examining elections, to audit a count that federally accredited experts had already audited. Ms. Fann claims that Cyber Ninjas has found problems, and Mr. Trump is obsessing over the recount as the first step in upending the 2020 election results. Election experts across the country say the real problem is Cyber Ninjas’ shoddy operation — and the danger that the conclusions of motivated amateurs will spread distrust in the nation’s system of government.
For his part, Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey (R) insists the state “shined” in last year’s election. But, perhaps to deflect Trumpist criticisms, he still signed a bill last week mandating that the state purge voters from the permanent early voting list if they fail to cast an absentee ballot in two successive election cycles. Mr. Ducey claims this will save the state money. Yet the cost of dispatching absentee ballots is insubstantial compared to the voter convenience doing so provides. Republicans invariably harp on “election integrity.” But there is no evidence Arizona’s previous system was prone to fraud. And some Republicans argue, essentially, that people who vote infrequently do not deserve the convenience. This argument exposes the antidemocratic thinking behind many new GOP voting restrictions.
Voting should be easy for all, even if it means the state needs to put a few more ballots in the mail, even for citizens who choose not to participate regularly — and even if they choose to vote for Democrats.
