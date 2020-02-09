Most troubling, the school board voted to uproot two school populations with significant numbers of low-income families and black and Latinx students. One of these programs, Key Immersion, will be moved into a building where it will have to try to function at 152 percent capacity. Many Spanish-speaking families won’t be able to move with Key to its new location. Arlington Public Schools staffers say more Latinx families from other parts of the county will be able to access Key if they move the program; the staffers claim they “have talked to a lot of families” who might consider Key in a different location. Apparently, this vague, hypothetical benefit outweighs the actual costs to real people.