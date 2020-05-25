Arlington gets and deserves high marks for its park facilities and programming; however, it ranked 38th in park acreage. The county’s own 2016 citizen survey showed that natural areas and hiking trails were overwhelmingly needed and favored for future investment.
The Arlington County Civic Federation recently passed a resolution asking that more money be dedicated to the purchase of parkland for open space and natural areas. Despite this, Arlington’s capital budgets and spending for land acquisitions have been scarce. Numerous county master-plan components recommend parkland acquisitions as a priority. Arlington, as a true “world-class” place, has the opportunity to substantially improve its acreage ranking above 38th.
Mary Glass, Arlington