Since kindergarten, our children have attended a crowded Arlington school, McKinley Elementary. Even after McKinley’s new wing opened in 2016 to alleviate this crowding, the school was still over capacity while some other nearby elementary schools were under capacity.

Now Arlington Public Schools’ proposals to alleviate capacity will disband McKinley entirely, shuffling students to the new Reed location and likely to Ashlawn Elementary, which is also crowded. Reed will open in 2021 at near-capacity — but again, leaving other nearby elementary schools under capacity. These proposals give no relief to any future growth that this part of the county is projected to experience because APS proposals move a choice school to McKinley’s location. This is unacceptable.

We urge APS to delay its planned vote on a final proposal in early February 2020. APS should take into account forthcoming 2020 Census data to ensure student enrollment projections are as accurate as possible. If it does not delay, even by APS’s admission, it will need to amend boundaries again in a few short years. All APS students and families deserve a comprehensive process that is not rushed or jammed through without considering all the necessary data.

Kelly Oliver, Arlington

Kathleen Clark, Arlington

