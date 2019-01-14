Regarding the Jan. 10 Metro article “Arlington School Board set to rename Washington-Lee”:

What are the Arlington County School Board’s priorities? The last time I checked, the priority of most school systems is to improve instruction. It seems the Arlington School Board is bound and determined to waste thousands of dollars to change a school name instead of pouring those funds into improving teacher salaries and instruction. If teachers were asked to choose between a name change or more funds for instruction, what would their answer be? A similar situation existed in Hanover County, Va., just outside Richmond. The parents of Lee-Davis High School students were asked by an independently contracted survey company paid for by the school board about changing the name of the school. The result came back in favor of no change.

Arlington should establish instruction as the No. 1 priority and ignore the popular anti-everything-Confederate hysteria.

Claude Mayo, Burke