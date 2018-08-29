The Aug. 24 PowerPost article “DeVos considers letting states use federal funds to buy guns for schools” reported that Education Secretary Betsy DeVos is weighing whether states may use federal grants to buy guns for schools, including possibly to arm teachers. Anyone who has ever been in a classroom can tell you the possible horrible outcomes of having guns accessible in a classroom. There is not a teacher/staff member (including several retired military officers in their second careers) I have met who thinks this is a good idea.

The Lee County (Va.) School Board chairman was quoted as supporting the decision to arm school employees as “cheaper than hiring school resource officers or armed law enforcement personnel to add security to our schools.” Cheaper because their training is less? And do we have volunteers for this? I would be surprised if any already overworked teachers want to take on this additional responsibility or put themselves and their students at this additional risk.

I originally thought this was such an outlandish idea that it would be dismissed immediately, but I see that I was wrong — even though teacher organizations oppose it and law enforcement has not endorsed it. Common sense has taken a leave of absence.

Judy T. Fisher, Fairfax