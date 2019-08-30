Leon Haughton of Bowie was arrested and jailed after officials mistook bottles of honey he had purchased for liquid meth. (Evelyn Hockstein/For The Washington Post)

The Aug. 25 Metro article “Jailed for 82 days — because of honey” detailed the deplorable interactions of Leon Haughton with the U.S. government. Mr. Haughton’s story should be of significant concern to all residents of this country. Mr. Haughton was jailed because of the incompetence of several government organizations, including Customs and Border Protection, Immigration and Customs Enforcement and a federal district court.

That someone can be arrested and imprisoned for possessing bottles of honey shows that we need to change our drug laws. Laws that prohibit the possession and sale of certain chemicals have led to the travesty Mr. Haughton suffered and the incarceration and ruination of thousands of people.

In Mr. Haughton’s case, all the federal officers involved in this ridiculous incident should be punished or fired (including the dog that “recognized” an illegal drug called honey). And Mr. Haughton should be awarded significant monetary damages for the way he was inappropriately treated. Apologies are not sufficient.

David Griggs, Columbia

Read more letters to the editor.