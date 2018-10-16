Cardinal Donald Wuerl says he always acted according to the accepted standards of the time in dealing with sexual abuse by priests [“Vatican accepts Wuerl’s resignation,” front page, Oct. 13].

Not so. Mr. Wuerl’s entire career as a bishop took place after 1985. Why is that year important? Because in 1985 a report was issued on child sexual abuse by priests, written by the Rev. Thomas P. Doyle, a canon lawyer; the Rev. Michael R. Peterson, a psychiatrist and the founder of St. Luke Institute in Silver Spring; and F. Ray Mouton, a secular lawyer. This report made clear that pedophilia was incurable, and that once a priest was found to have committed child sexual abuse, that priest could never be returned to public ministry.

So, since 1985, every bishop knew or should have known that sexually abusive priests must be withdrawn permanently from ministry. In Pittsburgh, Mr. Wuerl failed to abide by that standard. As a result, children were hurt. Too bad, because I think Mr. Wuerl wanted to do the right thing, but he didn’t always.

Kevin M. Davis, Chevy Chase