Regarding the April 27 letters “Narrow-minded road widening”:

I’m constantly amazed at the negative comments regarding plans to widen the Capital Beltway and Interstate 270. I-270 has not remotely kept pace with the expansion of housing in Montgomery County and surrounding areas, with significant congestion on the spurs and north of Route 118 because of insufficient capacity. The Beltway drops to two lanes in Bethesda. The repeated accidents on the American Legion Bridge highlight the dependence we have on this insufficient road network.

Contrary to statements we hear, it absolutely has gotten worse — far worse. Because I have commuted from Montgomery to Northern Virginia for more than 20 years, I know it doesn’t take a study to prove that. The repeated failures to address this not only make Montgomery less competitive but also actually endanger the economic health of the entire region. Alternatives such as expanded mass transit should be looked at, but they will not solve the problem, as that approach supports regular travel between fixed points, which is less and less consistent with the way we work.

We need to stop saying no to any roadwork and move forward with long-overdue improvements to our highways.

David Ohlrich, Rockville