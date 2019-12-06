Perhaps instead of thwarting nature, we should enlist it in our fight against the organisms that can cause us harm. Antibiotics are not the only things that kill bacteria: Viruses that attack bacteria are also agents of bacterial destruction. Centers in Eastern Europe have been employing such bacteriophages to fight infection in lieu of antibiotics, and medical centers in this country, notably at Yale University, have successfully used phage therapy in patients with deadly infections for which no antibiotic was available.