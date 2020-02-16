I repeatedly asked our National Assembly to approve a loan whose budget has been fully transparent to implement our security plan. This security plan is an important step in taking back control of our country from terrorist groups. The loan is exclusively earmarked to purchase equipment and logistical support for the police and the military.

By calling on Article 167, Section 7 of El Salvador’s Constitution, the Council of Ministers summoned the National Assembly to put up for a vote this loan, which is a matter of national security. The safety of the National Assembly was a concern, as tens of thousands of Salvadorans were outside the National Assembly calling for the full removal of its members.

Let me be clear: I respect the separation of powers, and anyone who suggested I was using our security forces for anything other than to protect the safety and integrity of the National Assembly is misreporting the truth. Our security plan enjoys more than 90 percent support from the people, crime is down, and forced migration is at a historic low.

Separation of powers is not at risk in my country. The lives of hard-working Salvadoran families and our national security are.

Nayib Armando Bukele Ortez, San Salvador