Michael S. Engel’s March 3 Sunday Opinion essay, “An insect apocalypse will be our apocalypse,” was thought-provoking. Many people are not aware of the importance of our native insects and how they relate to the continuation of human life on Earth.

Mr. Engel pointed out that as we continue to pollute and develop our available lands, we lose habitat critical to the survival of pollinators and other insects. People can, however, make important differences by adding a few native shrubs and trees to their gardens. Insects that have evolved with these plants can use them to feed their larvae, which in turn provide an important food source for native birds. It’s empowering to know each of us can make a critical difference.

Rosemary Donaldson, Falls Church