In the Oct. 7 front-page article “Playing the game within the games,” Ted Leonis, owner of the Washington Capitals and Wizards, painted a rosy future of the fan experience that sports betting will usher in.

There is an emerging position in favor of legalizing sports betting while increasing consumer protections. We at the Sports Fans Coalition, a nonprofit advocacy group that successfully brought an end to the Federal Communications Commission’s sports blackout rules, have developed a “Sports Bettors’ Bill of Rights,” in collaboration with public-interest groups, academics, gamblinsg-addiction specialists and legal experts. With states considering new legislation to legalize sports betting, and even Sens. Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) and Orrin G. Hatch (R-Utah) saying they want to introduce bills, the American people deserve to know that consumer protections can and should be included with any new legislative measures.

We call for integrity and transparency of the betting platform; privacy and data security; self-exclusion where warranted; protection of vulnerable populations, such as children and gambling addicts; and recourse for victims of fraud. If states hope to reap new revenue from sports betting, they need to give fans a reason to leave the illegal market (estimated at $150 billion per year). Consumer protections would help achieve that.

Brian Hess, Arlington

The writer is executive director of the Sports Fans Coalition.