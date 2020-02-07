We all know the truth about bullies: They rule as long as those around them allow it. The longer the reign, the more oppressive the bully becomes as truth, honor and freedom are further suppressed.

AD

This crisis in American politics has little to do with party loyalties and everything to do with the core values that, in the past, established the United States as the great bastion of freedom. Traditional Republicans and Democrats who respect the democratic process of debate and compromise must stand up and be counted, as did Mr. Romney, before the bright light of democracy fades into darkness.

AD

Raice McLeod, Damascus

Despite the Senate, as expected, acquitting the president, the House should not consider its investigation undone or wasted. Apart from its thorough and sober revelations of the president’s misdeeds, the basis for a second and more extensive impeachment inquiry has been laid.

AD

The House should certainly continue with its efforts to secure further testimony and documentary evidence to be prepared for a Trump victory in November, an unhappy result, to be sure, but by no means inconceivable. This effort should pursue subpoenas and other measures as far as necessary in the courts to vindicate its constitutional authority and restore proper order to the political establishment. The constitutional prohibition against double jeopardy does not, by its terms, apply to the impeachment process, which results merely in removal from office rather than any risk to life or limb.

AD

An energized House, led by Democrats, should continue its efforts to deal with this infection on the body public. After all, Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Calif.) recently demonstrated that serial investigations are the flavor of the day. Why not more of the same?

Malcolm Keen, Fairfax Station

AD

The Framers of our Constitution had serious concerns about foreign interference in our elections. When Ukraine, with $391 million in critical military aid being withheld, is asked to “investigate” a political opponent by our president, what result is that president expecting? Does Ukraine care more about providing the truth for the sake of the United States or providing any narrative that will help Ukraine? That answer is as obvious now as it was to our Founding Fathers.

When the United States is negotiating a trade deal with China and the U.S. president “suggests” that China investigate his political opponent, does China investigate and provide the actual findings that exonerate the president’s political opponent, or does China provide the president with the false narrative he seeks to ensure that the trade deal is in China’s best interests? When Russia is “listening,” does it provide a narrative that is in its own best interests or the best interests of the United States?

These are the questions that must be considered as a result of the Senate’s decision to acquit this president.