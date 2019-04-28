Sea ice floats as seen from NASA's Operation IceBridge research aircraft in the Antarctic Peninsula region on Nov. 4, 2017. (Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Regarding the April 25 news article “Climate activists look to courts as powerful ally”:

As climate change becomes more pressing and dangerous to the globe, individuals have turned to national and transnational judiciaries with mixed success. If there were a body able to update and practically enforce international treaties such as the Geneva Conventions and the Paris agreement, we would be able not only to avoid crimes against humanity but also to ensure that humanity is able to survive the foreseeable future.

Climate change has shown that every person on this planet is in the same boat on quickly rising seas. Without international enforcement, we will soon be taking on water.

Michael S. Inlow, Charlottesville