Last year, in the wake of Hurricane Maria, José Andrés stepped into the breach left by hapless U.S. government efforts to set Puerto Rico back on its feet by providing 3.7 million meals with the help of local chefs. He brought a level of improvisation to the task far more effective than handing out MREs, or Meals Ready to Eat, from the back of a truck. Has the Federal Emergency Management Agency approached him to learn how he does it?

The Jan. 31 Style article “Andrés and Puerto Rico: More food for thought,” about the World Central Kitchen’s plans to improve and increase local food production to be better prepared for the next disaster, raised the question of how best to achieve this. In contrast, the Clinton Global Initiative wants to bring the Internet of Things to farmers (every melon marked with a bar code?). Which of these two approaches is more likely to work? Fifty years ago, the former approach was called “Appropriate Technology.” How many more billions of charitable dollars will be spent before institutions learn to ask farmers what they need rather than telling them what they should have?

Susanna Membrino, Bethesda