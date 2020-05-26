The May 14 Politics & the Nation article “Virus rules slam border shut to nearly all seeking refuge,” presented another in a series of efforts by the Trump administration to limit, and potentially end, access to asylum in the United States. Though it makes sense to put in place public health safety measures to control the spread of the novel coronavirus, dismantling the asylum system for those in dire need and failing to protect children do not. 

Given that a long-term plan for treating the coronavirus is not in place, its impact is expected to last far into the future. Asylum could easily become a casualty, but it doesn’t have to. The United States could reinstate access to asylum at our borders while putting in place measures that manage risks to public health. The United States does not need to deny people seeking international protection from lawfully petitioning for asylum.  

Giulia McPherson, Washington

The writer is director of advocacy and operations at Jesuit Refugee Service/USA.