Given that a long-term plan for treating the coronavirus is not in place, its impact is expected to last far into the future. Asylum could easily become a casualty, but it doesn’t have to. The United States could reinstate access to asylum at our borders while putting in place measures that manage risks to public health. The United States does not need to deny people seeking international protection from lawfully petitioning for asylum.
Giulia McPherson, Washington
The writer is director of advocacy and operations at Jesuit Refugee Service/USA.