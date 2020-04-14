To be clear, I am one of the affluent and am comfortable in these economic times, and I could very well be in one of the lines at Home Depot, but the articles served to remind me of a time when my family was having hard times.

I was 7 years old and distinguished that something was different by our diet. It was 1947, and our post-Depression staple of pinto beans and cornbread went from meat, spice, vegetable and dairy enhancements for the beans to boiled pinto beans without salt or any enhancement. And my mother’s special cornbread became a crude skillet hoecake made from just cornmeal, water and some leftover bacon fat, and that was what composed a meal.

Tom Roberson, Arlington

Regarding the April 10 editorial “Sitting ducks behind bars”:

While the coronavirus continues to spread rapidly across the country, local criminal-justice leaders — prosecutors, law enforcement, judges and others — need to work together to prioritize safely releasing those who pose little threat to their communities. This is the right thing to do for the health and safety of those held in jails, those who work in jails and the broader community.

There are many known models throughout the country that demonstrate how alternatives to arrest and detention can be implemented safely. Prosecutors in Multnomah County, Ore., are working with their community partners to reduce their local jail population and converting more of their essential functions to virtual formats. The Pennington County State’s Attorney’s Office in South Dakota, in partnership with its community engagement work group, is expanding and reevaluating procedures on diversion efforts, enforcement practices and jail facilities.

The editorial was correct that it is “irresponsible to do nothing as the disease rages unchecked through facilities where social distancing is impossible, and where both prisoners and staff can do little to protect themselves.” We need to act now to prevent further spread of the coronavirus and to keep those in our justice system, and the communities they serve, safe.

David LaBahn, Washington

The writer is president and chief executive of the Association of Prosecuting Attorneys.

I am a parent with a physical disability included in the at-risk population. My disability causes me fatigue and limits use of my joints, and I use a scooter when outside. My husband and I have 7- and 9-year-olds home from school.

We use caregivers to help us, and most of the housework falls to my husband. Our 7-year-old has autism and attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder and received services in the home and at school. Those behavioral services have changed to teletherapy. Virtual services are not the same, and it wears on me with the amount of one-to-one help that my son needs. Virtual home-schooling isn’t working for him because he needs hands-on guidance and can easily run away from a computer screen.

Our occasional babysitter has helped. The fear of exposure to the coronavirus is anxiety-producing with caregivers coming and going. Previously, we started the process to get help from Medicaid home services, and now we are waiting for those services to be approved and hoping that a caregiver will want to come into our home and help our son.

Tonya Gilchrist, Silver Spring

When I read the headline on Kathleen Parker’s April 9 op-ed, “It’s not time to cast blame,” I thought immediately of President Trump’s blaming almost anyone but himself for what The Post has called “70 days of denial, delays and dysfunction” [front page, April 5]. Mr. Trump has blamed former president Barack Obama, the Democrats in Congress, various governors, certain mayors, China, the World Health Organization and others for the inadequacy of his administration’s response.

Imagine my surprise when, instead of taking Mr. Trump to task for his blame game, the thrust of Ms. Parker’s column was an apology to the president for her “citing President Trump’s calling the novel coronavirus a ‘hoax.’ ” This “mistake” was brought to Ms. Parker’s attention by several “readers.”

Her apology seemed a perfect example of how Mr. Trump’s defenders use a literal parsing of the president’s masterful innuendo and disjointed rhetoric to neutralize a conscientious critic.

I reread Mr. Trump’s Feb. 28 remarks at a campaign rally in South Carolina. Mr. Trump operated by innuendo and implication — the proverbial “dog whistle” — to denigrate and belittle both the Democrats and the seriousness of the coronavirus pandemic. The clear message was that the coronavirus is like the common flu and, therefore, a part of a hoax being perpetrated by Democrats. By implication, Mr. Trump also compared the coronavirus to charges of Russian interference as part of an impeachment “hoax.”

No apology for calling out Mr. Trump on his outlandish coronavirus rhetoric was in order.